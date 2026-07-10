'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' set in 1972 probes death row justice
Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku is a Tamil death row drama set in 1972, following the final hours of Arivumathi, a death row inmate.
Most of the story unfolds through his deep conversations with jailer Sivanandhan about justice and whether capital punishment really works.
Flashbacks reveal how poverty and tough choices led Arivumathi down this path, and there's even a twist that connects the judge to his case.
Pandey stands out, Vetri performs decently
Rangaraj Pandey stands out as the calm, thoughtful jailer, while Vetri does a decent job as Arivumathi.
Some flashback scenes feel old-school and a bit over-the-top.
At just under two hours, the film tries to tackle big questions about crime and punishment but sometimes feels stuck in place emotionally.
If you're into thought-provoking dramas, even if they're not perfect, this one might be worth checking out.