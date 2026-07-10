'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' set in 1972 probes death row justice

Pandey stands out, Vetri performs decently

Rangaraj Pandey stands out as the calm, thoughtful jailer, while Vetri does a decent job as Arivumathi.

Some flashback scenes feel old-school and a bit over-the-top.

At just under two hours, the film tries to tackle big questions about crime and punishment but sometimes feels stuck in place emotionally.

If you're into thought-provoking dramas, even if they're not perfect, this one might be worth checking out.