Lakshya to lead Prosit Roy's psychological love story?
What's the story
Actor Lakshya, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Kill and Ba****ds of Bollywood, is all set to explore a new genre. He will reportedly star in a psychological love story directed by Prosit Roy, known for films like Pari and Raakh. The film is expected to go on floors by December 2026 and release in 2027.
Film details
'It's a film never done before'
A source told Pinkvilla that Roy recently narrated the film to Lakshya, who was impressed by the unique take on romance.
"Lakshya is excited to collaborate with Prosit Roy on what is touted to be a love story with a psychological twist. It's a film never done before, and the two are all set to embark on the journey together."
Production details
Makers are also working on the female lead casting
The source added that while Kill showcased Lakshya in an action role, this film will present him in a different avatar.
"The psychological elements set against a love story make it a distinctive project."
The casting for the female lead is currently underway, and the makers are hoping to bring an unexpected twist on this front too.
Director's profile
Roy's previous films and upcoming project
Roy made his directorial debut with Pari, followed by the psychological thriller Raakh.
Earlier, a report suggested the director was in talks with Dharma Productions for a "psychological love story"; whether it's the same project Lakshya has been roped in to lead is not known.
More details about this exciting project are expected in the coming months.