Lalit Pandit, Anuradha Paudwal react to Arijit's playback quitting
Music composer Lalit Pandit and singer Anuradha Paudwal have shown major respect for Arijit Singh's decision to step back from new playback singing.
Pandit said, "Bas unke jaisa singeraaye toh maza aayega," hoping more talents like him will emerge.
Paudwal called it "very good," adding that quitting at your peak takes real courage.
This is what Arijit said in his post
On January 27, 2026, Arijit announced he's done with new playback songs, sharing that he felt bored by repetitive film work and wanted more creative freedom.
In his words: "I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."
He will continue to perform and make music
Arijit isn't disappearing—he will not be taking any new playback assignments and has said he will continue to make music.
Just last week, he performed live with Anoushka Shankar in Kolkata, showing he's ready for fresh musical adventures beyond Bollywood.