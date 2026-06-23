Lalwani revives 2018 phone call feud with Sharma over bribery

Audio captures abusive voice like Sharma

Lalwani soon after the call in 2018 released an audio clip from that call, describing it as an "abusive rant," the first time in his 25-year career he had been insulted by a celebrity over reporting.

In the recording, a voice sounding like Sharma can be heard hurling abuse at Lalwani and his family while accusing him of taking bribes for bad press.

This feud added to Sharma's tough year, which also saw some occasions when the shoot was called off.