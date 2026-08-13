Lambodhara Textile Q1 FY27 sales down 8.83% profit up 65.68%
Entertainment
Lambodhara Textile just dropped its Q1 FY27 results, showing net sales fell by 8.83% to ₹53.88 crore compared to last year.
But here's the twist: net profit surged 65.68%, hitting ₹3.57 crore, way up from ₹2.16 crore in June 2025.
Lambodhara Textile interest costs fell ₹0.52cr
Despite spending more on raw materials (₹32.14 crore this year vs ₹26.88 crore last year), Lambodhara boosted profitability thanks to sharply lower interest costs, which dropped from ₹2.23 crore to just ₹0.52 crore.
Their EBITDA grew 5.93%, and earnings per share jumped from ₹2.08 to ₹3.44 year-over-year.
On August 11, shares closed at ₹113.80 on the National Stock Exchange, a solid finish for the quarter.