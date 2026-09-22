Lange returns to 'American Horror Story' S13 playing 4 characters
Entertainment
Jessica Lange is officially returning to American Horror Story for Season 13, but she had one cool condition: she'll play all four of her legendary characters from past seasons.
She shared the news on Live with Kelly and Mark, and series co-creator Ryan Murphy was totally on board, calling this season a "greatest hits."
Musical number to accompany Lange's comeback
Lange will step back into the shoes of Constance Langdon, Sister Jude Martin, Fiona Goode, and Elsa Mars. Plus, there's going to be a musical number as part of her comeback.
Expect plenty of familiar faces and storylines as the show celebrates its legacy in a way that should feel like a treat for both old and new viewers.