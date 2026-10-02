Lant known as Cronos of Venom dies aged 63
Entertainment
Conrad Lant, better known as Cronos from the legendary metal band Venom, has passed away at 63.
His son Nathan thanked the band's fans, saying, "for all of the support you have given my dad over the years, I know he really appreciated you all," and Cronos will be deeply missed.
Venom credits Lant's lasting influence
Venom called Cronos "uncompromising, fearless, and unmistakable," saying his impact on music will last for generations.
Since forming in Newcastle in 1978, Venom shaped black metal with their groundbreaking album Black Metal and pushed boundaries with songs like Possessed, so much so that they landed on the infamous "Filthy Fifteen" list for explicit content.
Even through lineup changes, Cronos kept leading Venom right up to their latest album in 2026.