'Lanterns' finale Manhunters reproduction twist was accidental, co-creator Mundy says
Entertainment
The Lanterns series finale took an unexpected turn when the show introduced the idea of Manhunters, those robotic beings, being able to reproduce.
This twist came out in episode eight, "Dirt and Stars," but co-creator Chris Mundy made it clear this wasn't something they planned from the start; it just happened by accident in the story.
Character Zoe accidentally creates Manhunter Noah
Zoe, one of the characters, used Manhunter tech to heal someone and accidentally created Noah, a new Manhunter.
Mundy described it as "kind of accidental," and even when Zoe tried to repeat it, she couldn't.
The team never meant for Manhunter reproduction to be a thing; it was more about showing how advanced tech can have surprising side effects.