LaPaglia undergoes emergency surgery after ovarian torsion and internal bleeding
Entertainment
Brianna LaPaglia, also known as Chickenfry, had emergency surgery after doctors found a large ovarian cyst causing her severe pain and internal bleeding.
The 26-year-old shared that her ovary had twisted (ovarian torsion), which cut off its blood supply, a pretty serious situation.
LaPaglia reports painful recovery, urges advocacy
After surgery to remove the cyst and drain blood, Brianna has been open about her tough recovery, dealing with pain, discomfort, and even starting her period right after.
She's urging women to trust their instincts and speak up about their health.
"Women please please advocate for yourself and trust your gut if something doesn't feel right!" she posted on Instagram, highlighting how conditions like ovarian cysts and endometriosis are often overlooked.