Lara Dutta recalls escaping Israel-Iran conflict in Dubai Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Actor Lara Dutta opened up about her recent escape from Dubai during the Israel-Iran conflict.

She described hearing constant explosions and missile interceptions near her home, which was just 10km from the heavily bombed Jebel Ali port.

With her husband Mahesh Bhupathi away in London, Dutta and her daughter Saira had to stay indoors before making a stressful drive to Fujairah to catch a flight back to India.