Lara Dutta recalls escaping Israel-Iran conflict in Dubai
Actor Lara Dutta opened up about her recent escape from Dubai during the Israel-Iran conflict.
She described hearing constant explosions and missile interceptions near her home, which was just 10km from the heavily bombed Jebel Ali port.
With her husband Mahesh Bhupathi away in London, Dutta and her daughter Saira had to stay indoors before making a stressful drive to Fujairah to catch a flight back to India.
'Saira built a makeshift shelter at home'
Dutta shared that even at the airport, explosions could be heard, adding to their anxiety. Her daughter Saira even built a makeshift shelter at home for safety.
Reflecting on the experience, Dutta said she expects her daughter will experience some emotional trauma from the ordeal, but expressed relief at finally making it back safely.