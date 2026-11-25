'Ramayana': Lara says Kaikeyi was born to be a 'villain'
What's the story
Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who plays Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has spoken about how society perceives ambitious women. The film is a massive success with a worldwide gross of ₹1,737 crore and is reportedly vying for Oscars (Visual Effects) and Critics' Choice Awards (Visual Effects and Stunt Design).
Character exploration
'When you look at the bigger picture...'
On her role as Kaikeyi, Dutta Bhupathi said, "It was a delicate balance to convey the dichotomy of being a mother yet being ambitious for her own son."
"Kaikeyi has always been looked at as one of the greatest villains for sending a God that has been revered to a fate that you wouldn't wish on a lot of people."
"When you look at the bigger picture, sometimes you are born with a soul contract to be a villain."
Ambition and duty
Is being an ambitious woman still looked at negatively?
Dutta Bhupathi, who has been a part of the industry for nearly three decades, said she doesn't think being ambitious has ever been labeled as negative for her.
"I do believe as a woman you can be ambitious. It comes down to how many feathers you ruffle while going about it," she said.
"In history, ambitious women have always been labeled as women who have abandoned their duty, which, according to society, is looking after children and the home."
Gender bias
'You always see successful women being asked how they balance...'
Dutta Bhupathi also called out the double standards that women face.
"You always see successful women being asked how they balance home and career; you will never see a man being asked that question," she said.
"Today there are women who have created companies that benefit other women, and there's a man standing behind them."