On her role as Kaikeyi, Dutta Bhupathi said, "It was a delicate balance to convey the dichotomy of being a mother yet being ambitious for her own son."

"Kaikeyi has always been looked at as one of the greatest villains for sending a God that has been revered to a fate that you wouldn't wish on a lot of people."

"When you look at the bigger picture, sometimes you are born with a soul contract to be a villain."