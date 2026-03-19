Larry Ellison's secret nickname 'Bad Doggy' surfaces in legal battle
Turns out, Oracle founder Larry Ellison has a secret nickname, "Bad Doggy," and it just surfaced in a Hollywood legal battle.
The quirky detail came from RJ Cipriani's massive court filing on March 17, 2026, marking the first time anyone's seen this side of the billionaire.
Cipriani is suing Jeff Shell for $150 million
Cipriani (who goes by Robin Hood 702) is suing Jeff Shell for $150 million over alleged WhatsApp chats about a $7 billion Paramount deal. He says any winnings will go to people in need.
The "Bad Doggy" nickname, tucked into a footnote, stands out against Ellison's usual "Shark" reputation and adds some unexpected flavor to an otherwise serious case.
Cipriani's complaint also mentions Ari Emanuel
Cipriani's complaint also mentions Ari Emanuel, and a related litigation-hold letter references someone called "Tango," tying back to old Hollywood connections.
With this high-profile lawsuit attracting attention, this one is grabbing attention for both its high stakes and its oddball details.