Cipriani is suing Jeff Shell for $150 million

Cipriani (who goes by Robin Hood 702) is suing Jeff Shell for $150 million over alleged WhatsApp chats about a $7 billion Paramount deal. He says any winnings will go to people in need.

The "Bad Doggy" nickname, tucked into a footnote, stands out against Ellison's usual "Shark" reputation and adds some unexpected flavor to an otherwise serious case.