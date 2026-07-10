Lasser, 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' star, dies at 87
Entertainment
Louise Lasser, who made waves as the quirky Mary Hartman in the cult-classic sitcom Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, has died at 87. She is survived by her partner, Michael Citriniti.
The show, famous for poking fun at soap operas with its offbeat humor, ran for two packed seasons and became a TV landmark in 1976-1977.
Allen films, parents' suicides, 'Girls'
Before her big TV moment, Lasser teamed up with Woody Allen on films like Bananas and Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex.
Off-screen, she faced tough times, losing both parents to suicide and dealing with her own mental health struggles.
Still, she kept acting over the years in projects like Requiem for a Dream and HBO's Girls, making her mark across generations.