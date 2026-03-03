'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver reacts to Paramount buying WBD
On "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver had some laughs about Paramount Skydance buying Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)—after Netflix withdrew from the bidding on Feb. 26 and with the deal expected to close this year (2026).
Even though Netflix passed on a $31-per-share offer, Paramount's bid prevailed, with Oliver cheekily dubbing them his "business daddy."
Oliver joked about 'Paramount+' stockpiling unseen police body cam footage
Oliver didn't stop at corporate mergers—he joked that Paramount+ is basically stockpiling unseen police body cam footage, saying, "That's Paramount+'s job."
It's all part of his brand of humor.
At 48, Oliver is known for calling out big institutions, even when it stirs things up.
His segments frequently take aim at powerful organizations.
Still, his fearless style keeps fans tuning in week after week.