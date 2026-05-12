Latifah to coach on 'The Voice' season 30 alongside Clarkson
Entertainment
Queen Latifah is officially joining The Voice as a coach for its 30th season this fall!
She'll team up with Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and newcomer Riley Green.
The announcement comes ahead of Latifah's big moment, her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on November 14.
Latifah to host 2026 AMAs
Clarkson marks her 10th year as a coach, while Levine returns for his 18th season after his contestant Alexia Jayy won last month.
Riley Green shared his excitement about joining the show on Instagram.
And if that's not enough, Latifah is also set to host the 2026 American Music Awards live from Las Vegas on May 25.