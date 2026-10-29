Laura Brand defends Russell Brand at London sexual assault trial
Entertainment
Laura Brand, wife of Russell Brand, spoke in his defense at his ongoing rape and sexual assault trial in London.
She described Russell as "caring, kind and a wonderful father to our children," sharing that he's always respected her when she didn't want to be sexual with him and been a wonderful father to our children.
Supportive witnesses in Russell Brand trial
Laura said she feels "very seen" by Russell and that he respected her when she didn't want to be sexual with him.
The court also heard from Elia Alvarez Diaz, a former girlfriend who called him "gentle" and "loving," though she ended things due to infidelity.
Russell continues to deny all seven charges against him.