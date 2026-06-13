Laura Rush finds happiness after hair loss from breast cancer
Laura Rush, 36, from the UK lost her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes during breast cancer treatment and felt like she'd "I literally lost my identity overnight and I lost everything about myself that I knew,"
After trying wigs and turbans with little success, she struggled to feel like herself again.
Stylist Taylor Keig created custom solution
Scrolling online, Laura saw a social media post by a woman with alopecia who said she had undergone a specialist hair treatment. She reached out to stylist Taylor Keig, who created a custom solution just for her.
Laura says the result "It genuinely has bought me some happiness,"
Rush urges women to check themselves
Now in remission, Laura encourages women to check themselves for signs of cancer.
She hopes sharing her journey inspires others facing similar challenges to find confidence and support.