'Party Rock Anthem' singer Lauren Bennett dies at 36
What's the story
Lauren Bennett, the British singer-songwriter who was part of the group G.R.L. has died at 36. The news was confirmed by her former bandmates in an Instagram post on Monday. No cause or date of death has been shared. They said, "Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us." Born on June 24, 1989, in Kent, England, Bennett first gained fame as a teenager on The X Factor UK.
Career journey
Bennett's career milestones
Bennett's career peaked with the 2011 hit Party Rock Anthem, where she sang the bridge and hook, collaborating with LMFAO. The song topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six weeks and reached No. 1 in 20 other countries. After her stint with G.R.L., a girl group that often collaborated with Pitbull, Bennett transitioned to country music in 2017. She formed a folk, country, blues, and rock duo called BENNETT with her brother Ryan.
Family
About her family
Reportedly, Bennett tied the knot with her longtime partner, Kenny Wormald, in 2019. Wormald is an actor and dancer best known for playing Ren McCormack in Footloose (2011), and also participating in Dancelife, an MTV reality TV series. The couple shared a six-year-old daughter, Harlow. May she rest in peace.