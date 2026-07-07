Lauren Bennett has passed away aged 36

'Party Rock Anthem' singer Lauren Bennett dies at 36

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:45 am Jul 07, 202611:45 am

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Lauren Bennett, the British singer-songwriter who was part of the group G.R.L. has died at 36. The news was confirmed by her former bandmates in an Instagram post on Monday. No cause or date of death has been shared. They said, "Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us." Born on June 24, 1989, in Kent, England, Bennett first gained fame as a teenager on The X Factor UK.