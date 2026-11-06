'Ramayana': Ravana's throne was made of real 24-karat gold!

One of the film's most memorable scenes is when Ravana (Yash) takes over Lanka from Kuber. In this scene, he creates a golden throne and sits on it.

Andhale revealed that the art design department took four months to make this grand throne. They first made a clay model based on the designs, then built the throne using fiber.

Real 24-karat molten gold was used in its final decoration, costing around ₹1cr!