'Ramayana': Ravana's throne was made of real 24-karat gold!
What's the story
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which was released on Thursday, is the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a reported budget of ₹1,600cr for Part One. A significant portion of this budget has been allocated to the production design and visual effects (VFX) and computer-generated imagery (CGI). In a recent interview with Prabhat Khabar, the film's art director Ramesh Andhale revealed that iconic items like Ravana's throne and Surpanakha's chariot were real models created at massive budgets.
Throne details
Throne for Ravana's takeover of Lanka
One of the film's most memorable scenes is when Ravana (Yash) takes over Lanka from Kuber. In this scene, he creates a golden throne and sits on it.
Andhale revealed that the art design department took four months to make this grand throne. They first made a clay model based on the designs, then built the throne using fiber.
Real 24-karat molten gold was used in its final decoration, costing around ₹1cr!
Chariot details
Chariot for Surpanakha cost even more!
Andhale also spoke about the gold-plated chariot that carried Surpanakha (Rakul Preet Singh).
Although it appears in only one scene, the production design team invested a lot of effort into its creation.
The chariot took three months to build as they had to balance functionality with aesthetics. It cost ₹1.5cr to make, he revealed.
Film details
About the film 'Ramayana'
Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film series.
The first part features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
It was released worldwide on November 5, while the second part will be released on Diwali 2028.