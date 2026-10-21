Lawrence Bishnoi associate Randeep Malik probed after Tiger Shroff attack
Entertainment
Security agencies are looking closely at Randeep Malik, a U.S.-based associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, after the recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff.
Even though Anil Pandit claimed responsibility online, Malik is under scrutiny because both Pandit and shooter Rehan have worked for him before.
Randeep Malik believed behind Sonipat shooting
Malik has a history of planning hits. He's believed to have organized a previous shooting in Sonipat using these same operatives.
He's also known for recruiting by showing off the "American dream" of illegal migration, like when Pandit moved to California after Siddhu Moose Wala's murder.
Now, authorities plan to question the Bishnoi brothers (currently in jail) to see if they're linked to Malik's recent activities.