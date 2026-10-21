Lawrence Bishnoi associate Randeep Malik probed after Tiger Shroff attack

Malik has a history of planning hits. He's believed to have organized a previous shooting in Sonipat using these same operatives.

He's also known for recruiting by showing off the "American dream" of illegal migration, like when Pandit moved to California after Siddhu Moose Wala's murder.

Now, authorities plan to question the Bishnoi brothers (currently in jail) to see if they're linked to Malik's recent activities.