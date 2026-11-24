Lawrence jokes Goldberg's makeup, not surgery, sparked eyelid surgery rumors
Jennifer Lawrence just poked fun at plastic surgery rumors in the most J-Law way possible.
After makeup artist Shayna Goldberg shared a look at some new products from Lawrence's Mes Beauty brand and a photo from a shoot that came with it, Lawrence reposted it and joked that Goldberg was responsible for her "bleph" (eyelid surgery), making it clear her look is all makeup, not surgery.
Lawrence avoids fillers, prioritizes confidence
Lawrence has always kept it real about beauty standards. She shared with Kylie Jenner that people started the plastic surgery gossip after a talented makeup artist worked on her.
She avoids fillers because they're obvious on camera and says she just wants to feel confident, especially now as a mom.
Lawrence can be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is now in theaters, and starring in Martin Scorsese's What Happens at Night.