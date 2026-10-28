Lawrence says 'Sunrise on the Reaping' reunion was emotional
Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence shared that reuniting with Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson for the new Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was emotional.
She described filming as "so emotional," saying she and Hutcherson were often side by side on set.
The movie is set 24 years before the first Hunger Games and follows a young Haymitch as he faces the first Quarter Quell.
'Sunrise on the Reaping' releases 11/20/2026
The film also features Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, and Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch, offering fans a look at his early struggles.
Lawrence mentioned how great it felt to work with familiar crew members again. It's the first time this core cast has teamed up since Mockingjay Part 2 in 2015.
Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters November 20, 2026.