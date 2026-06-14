Lawrence to announce political entry citing 2017 pro-jallikattu protests Entertainment Jun 14, 2026

Raghava Lawrence, known for his work in movies and dance, has said he will soon announce he's joining politics.

He says the current political and social circumstances have compelled him to consider taking this step.

In a heartfelt video to fans, Lawrence shared that he wants to serve people without expecting anything in return.

His journey started with the pro-Jallikattu protests back in 2017, and he sees his years of social work as the base for this new chapter.