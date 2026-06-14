Lawrence to announce political entry citing 2017 pro-jallikattu protests
Raghava Lawrence, known for his work in movies and dance, has said he will soon announce he's joining politics.
He says the current political and social circumstances have compelled him to consider taking this step.
In a heartfelt video to fans, Lawrence shared that he wants to serve people without expecting anything in return.
His journey started with the pro-Jallikattu protests back in 2017, and he sees his years of social work as the base for this new chapter.
Lawrence cites Rajinikanth, eyes Tiruchirappalli East
Lawrence credits veteran actor Rajinikanth as his inspiration for entering politics.
He's considering contesting the Tiruchirappalli East by-election, the seat left open after Vijay resigned.
Although his mother was worried about the tough road ahead, she eventually gave him her blessing, which Lawrence feels is key for moving forward.