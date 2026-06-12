Lawrence to star and produce 'One Month Mark' for Apple
Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence is starring in and producing a fresh romantic comedy called One Month Mark for Apple.
She's teaming up with her producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi, plus producers David Ready and Peter Chernin.
de Bruijn executive producing Apple's romcom
Michelle de Bruijn, known for her sharp comedies about bold women, is executive producing.
This marks Lawrence's fourth project with Apple: she recently wrapped a Martin Scorsese drama and previously worked on Causeway and the Peabody-winning Bread & Roses.