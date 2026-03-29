'Leader' trailer spotlights Saravanan in action and emotional drama
Entertainment
The trailer for Leader just dropped, showing Legend Saravanan in the middle of intense action and emotional drama.
Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the film follows Saravanan as he deals with power struggles and tricky relationships.
The trailer's slick visuals and adrenaline-pumping scenes are already getting a lot of buzz online.
'Leader' in theaters April 3
Leader features Payal Rajput, Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, and Santhosh Prathap alongside Saravanan.
With music by Ghibran and cinematography by Venkatesh S, the film is produced by Saravanan himself.
If you're into big-screen action with some heart, catch Leader in theaters from April 3!