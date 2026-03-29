'Leader' trailer spotlights Saravanan in action and emotional drama Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

The trailer for Leader just dropped, showing Legend Saravanan in the middle of intense action and emotional drama.

Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the film follows Saravanan as he deals with power struggles and tricky relationships.

The trailer's slick visuals and adrenaline-pumping scenes are already getting a lot of buzz online.