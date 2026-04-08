Leak reveals Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' plot with Babu as time traveler

Rajamouli directs 'Varanasi' April 2027

Varanasi blends Indian mythology with sci-fi in what's being called a globe-trotting adventure.

It's directed by Rajamouli (fresh off RRR) and written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is set to release in April 2027 and features Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra too.

Plus, top VFX company Cinesite (known for Aquaman and Spider-Man: No Way Home) is reportedly working on the visuals, so expect some serious eye candy.