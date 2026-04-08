Leak reveals Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' plot with Babu as time traveler
Big news for movie fans: plot details for SS Rajamouli's next film, Varanasi, have leaked.
The film stars Mahesh Babu as a hero on a time-travel quest for a cosmic artifact, only to find out that Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, Kumbha, is aiming for world domination.
Priyanka Chopra also joins the adventure.
Rajamouli directs 'Varanasi' April 2027
Varanasi blends Indian mythology with sci-fi in what's being called a globe-trotting adventure.
It's directed by Rajamouli (fresh off RRR) and written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is set to release in April 2027 and features Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra too.
Plus, top VFX company Cinesite (known for Aquaman and Spider-Man: No Way Home) is reportedly working on the visuals, so expect some serious eye candy.