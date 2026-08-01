Leaked 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' clips surface online

The Beyond the Spider-Verse clip picks up right where the last movie left off, with Miles Morales tied up and facing both his uncle Aaron and a Prowler version of himself.

He manages to escape for a showdown, while hints about Hobie Brown's universe and Miguel O'Hara keep fans guessing. The film is officially dropping June 18, 2027.

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer centers on Doctor Doom's dark plans, showing him overpowering Thor and confronting Mr. Fantastic as the Fantastic Four narrate.

There's also some Avengers drama teased, making everyone even more hyped for its release.