Leaked 'King' photos show Khan bruised, Bachchan's villain vibes
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's next big film, King, just had some major leaks: photos from the action-packed climax are all over the internet.
Fans got a glimpse of SRK looking bruised and intense in a gritty car chase, while earlier leaks showed Abhishek Bachchan pulling off villain vibes with stunts and a shotgun.
Naturally, everyone's buzzing about an epic face-off between the two.
Anand urges not sharing 'King' leaks
Director Siddharth Anand has asked fans not to share leaked clips or photos, reminding everyone that "Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of 'KING,'"
King is set for release on December 24, 2026, reuniting Khan and Anand after Pathaan. The team is now working extra hard to deliver something worth all this hype.