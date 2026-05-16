Leaked 'King' photos show Khan bruised, Bachchan's villain vibes

Anand urges not sharing 'King' leaks

Director Siddharth Anand has asked fans not to share leaked clips or photos, reminding everyone that "Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of 'KING,'"

King is set for release on December 24, 2026, reuniting Khan and Anand after Pathaan. The team is now working extra hard to deliver something worth all this hype.