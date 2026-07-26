Leaked 'Ramayana' trailer appears after postponement for Sony Pictures partnership
Entertainment
The much-awaited Ramayana trailer, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has leaked online just as its official release was postponed.
The trailer was supposed to premiere at Comic-Con San Diego on July 24, 2026, but a last-minute delay happened due to the team's new partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Malhotra confirms 'Ramayana' trailer delay
Shortly after the postponement, low-quality clips of key scenes began popping up on social media, leaving fans frustrated and guessing if the leak was tied to the delay.
Producer Namit Malhotra shared that his global plans with Sony mean the trailer will drop later.
Despite this hiccup, everyone's still looking forward to Ramayana's big Diwali 2026 worldwide release.