Leaked set photo shows Khan unrecognizable in 'King' action thriller
Entertainment
A leaked photo from the set of Shah Rukh Khan's new action thriller King is everywhere online.
SRK looks almost unrecognizable: he's rocking messy hair, a rough beard, and all-black clothes, standing in a smoky warehouse holding a metal rod with bodies lying around.
The film drops December 24, 2026.
'King' cast includes Khans Bachchan Padukone
King brings together an impressive lineup with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone joining SRK.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the movie has already teased fans with another action-packed image back in May.
While the plot is still under wraps, these glimpses have made King one of Bollywood's most hyped releases for this year.