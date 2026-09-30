Leavitt and Matthews depart 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Season six of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is already making headlines, but not for the reasons fans might hope.

Several cast members, including Whitney Leavitt and Mikayla Matthews, have left the show, Leavitt after her final Broadway performance in May and Matthews in September,

Leavitt saying it was time for "that chapter to end" and that she felt "ready to move on," and Matthews citing moral concerns and not wanting to "platform" behavior she disagreed with.

Their exits are stirring up talk about ongoing tensions behind the scenes.