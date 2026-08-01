Leavitt exits 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' with regrets
Entertainment
Whitney Leavitt, a familiar face from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is stepping away after five seasons.
She told PEOPLE this was the right time for her to move on; even though she admits to having plenty of regrets, she wouldn't change anything about her journey.
Leavitt helped launch MomTok TikTok community
Now a mom of three, Leavitt says motherhood completely changed her outlook and gave her new purpose.
She also helped launch MomTok, a TikTok community for young Mormon moms, which grew from a supportive space into a business and even sparked the show.
Despite past controversies, Leavitt believes MomTok is thriving: "MomTok is always surviving."