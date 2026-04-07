Lee and Calo scripting Marvel's next 'X-Men' with Schreier directing

Hollywood: 'White Elephant' casting and development

Elsewhere in Hollywood: White Elephant, a holiday horror movie by Eli Craig, just added KJ Apa, Madeleine Arthur, and Josh Brener to its cast alongside Nick Jonas and Kathryn Newton.

Nick Offerman is said to join Alex Garland's Elden Ring adaptation, while Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly moving forward with a live-action RoboCop series.