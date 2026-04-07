Lee and Calo scripting Marvel's next 'X-Men' with Schreier directing
Entertainment
Marvel's next X-Men film is getting a fresh script from Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear), promising a new vibe for the iconic team.
Jake Schreier is set to direct.
Hollywood: 'White Elephant' casting and development
Elsewhere in Hollywood: White Elephant, a holiday horror movie by Eli Craig, just added KJ Apa, Madeleine Arthur, and Josh Brener to its cast alongside Nick Jonas and Kathryn Newton.
Nick Offerman is said to join Alex Garland's Elden Ring adaptation, while Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly moving forward with a live-action RoboCop series.