Lee Kwang-soo to host Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's wedding
Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah are officially tying the knot on December 20, 2025, at The Shilla Seoul, keeping things intimate with just family and close friends.
Their agency shared that the couple's decade-long relationship is built on deep trust, and it's now confirmed that their good friend Lee Kwang-soo will be hosting the ceremony.
Handmade invite, friendship vibes, and who's missing
Adding a personal touch, Shin Min-ah drew cute bride-and-groom doodles while Kim Woo-bin wrote out their wedding invitation: "You are invited to the wedding of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah. Please join us! 2025.12.20, 7pm
The couple first met back in 2015 filming a commercial together and went public in July 2015.
Kim Woo-bin and Lee Kwang-soo have been close for years through projects like Green Bean, Red Bean—plus their Hyung Squad circle runs deep.
One notable absence: EXO's D.O., who can't make it due to MMA awards commitments.