Lee Kwang-soo to host Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's wedding

Handmade invite, friendship vibes, and who's missing

Adding a personal touch, Shin Min-ah drew cute bride-and-groom doodles while Kim Woo-bin wrote out their wedding invitation: "You are invited to the wedding of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah. Please join us! 2025.12.20, 7pm

The couple first met back in 2015 filming a commercial together and went public in July 2015.

Kim Woo-bin and Lee Kwang-soo have been close for years through projects like Green Bean, Red Bean—plus their Hyung Squad circle runs deep.

One notable absence: EXO's D.O., who can't make it due to MMA awards commitments.