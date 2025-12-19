'Wonka' director Paul King to direct Sony's new 'Labubu' movie

Why does this matter?

Labubu toys, created by Kasing Lung, blew up after Pop Mart began selling them in blind boxes in 2019, leading to their popularity in Southeast Asia.

Social media unboxings and celebrity hype made them a collector favorite.

Sony's move taps into that buzz, pairing Labubu's popularity with King's knack for heartwarming family films—though it's still undecided if the movie will be animated or live-action.