'Wonka' director Paul King to direct Sony's new 'Labubu' movie
Entertainment
Sony Pictures is teaming up with Paul King—the filmmaker behind "Paddington" and "Wonka"—to bring the hit toy brand Labubu to the big screen.
The project is just getting started, with Sony having secured the rights last month and production partners Department M and Wenxin She on board.
Why does this matter?
Labubu toys, created by Kasing Lung, blew up after Pop Mart began selling them in blind boxes in 2019, leading to their popularity in Southeast Asia.
Social media unboxings and celebrity hype made them a collector favorite.
Sony's move taps into that buzz, pairing Labubu's popularity with King's knack for heartwarming family films—though it's still undecided if the movie will be animated or live-action.