Lee of 'Perfect Crown' faces Instagram food pleas amid protests
Entertainment
IU, the popular singer and actor from Disney+'s Perfect Crown, is getting unexpected heat online after the June 3 local elections.
Protests broke out over ballot shortages, and some people are now flooding her Instagram, asking her to send food and drinks to protesters.
Critics cite Lee's 2024 rally giveaway
This all traces back to 2024, when IU handed out meals and snacks to fans at a public rally in cold weather, just a kind gesture at the time.
Critics are now twisting that moment, demanding she do the same for current protests.
Her fans say these demands are unfair and amount to harassment, but so far IU and her agency have not responded.