Lee pays tribute to Bhosle after singer's death at 92
Entertainment
Cricketer Brett Lee has shared a heartfelt tribute to music legend Asha Bhosle, who died at 92.
Lee, who teamed up with her for the 2007 track "You're the One for Me," called her "kind and humble," and celebrated her huge impact on music.
Lee recalls 2006 India collaboration
Lee recalled meeting Bhosle during his 2006 India visit, where he sang Hindi verses for their song together.
He shared how quickly he wrote the lyrics in roughly 30 minutes, and treasured receiving a signed album from her after a Sydney concert.
The experience left him with deep respect for her talent and warmth.