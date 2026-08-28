'Toxic' makers sending legal notices over negative reviews?
What's the story
The makers of the film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have reportedly sent legal notices to several content creators over their reviews of the movie. The film, starring Yash, was released on Wednesday. However, the legal step is not new. As per the Times of India, a Bengaluru civil court had issued an ex-parte temporary injunction against publishing or circulating any false, malicious, defamatory, or derogatory content about the film on August 22.
Details
YouTuber Suraj Kumar reportedly received a legal notice
YouTuber Suraj Kumar, known for his handle @Surajkumarrevi1, has reportedly received a legal notice from the makers of Toxic.
The notice states that it was issued on behalf of KVN and Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producers and copyright owners of the film.
It further adds that Kumar has published or circulated content about Toxic on social media platforms.
Information
'Thought he is all macho in real life as well'
Another influencer, Prashanth Rangaswamy, has also claimed to have received a legal notice from the makers of Toxic. He posted on his Twitter handle @itisprashanth, writing, "Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review. I thought he is all macho in real life as well." The allegations and claims made in the social media posts referenced above are unverified and have not been independently corroborated.
Legal proceedings
Court issued temporary injunction against defamatory content about 'Toxic'
The interim order from the Additional City Civil and Sessions Court restricts the publication or circulation of any material that is false, malicious, defamatory, or derogatory in relation to Toxic.
The case was filed by KVN Productions LLP against several defendants, including X Corp and a 'John Doe' defendant representing unidentified individuals who may circulate such content online.
Temporary injunction
Court sets next hearing date for September 28
The temporary injunction issued by the court will remain in force until the next hearing on September 28.
The court has clarified that the order cannot be used for any purpose other than what it was granted for.
If the plaintiff fails to comply with the conditions imposed by the court, this temporary injunction will stand vacated without any further notice.