AMMA crisis deepens: Ansiba takes legal action; Shwetha withdraws resignation 

Legal action

Hassan files petition in court

Hassan has filed a petition at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ernakulam, seeking an FIR against Priya and others. She claims the videos were aimed at tarnishing her image and humiliating her publicly. She had originally filed a complaint at the Palarivattom Police Station, but no action was taken. The court has directed police to submit an explanation by July 9. Onmanorama also reported that she wants the court to investigate Menon's involvement in this case.