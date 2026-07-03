AMMA crisis deepens: Ansiba takes legal action; Shwetha withdraws resignation
What's the story
The ongoing crisis in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has taken a new turn with actor Ansiba Hassan seeking legal action against fellow actor Lakshmi Priya and two representatives of an online media outlet. She has accused them of making defamatory videos about her on social media. Meanwhile, Shwetha Menon, AMMA's first female president, has reportedly withdrawn her resignation and decided to continue in her role.
Legal action
Hassan files petition in court
Hassan has filed a petition at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ernakulam, seeking an FIR against Priya and others. She claims the videos were aimed at tarnishing her image and humiliating her publicly. She had originally filed a complaint at the Palarivattom Police Station, but no action was taken. The court has directed police to submit an explanation by July 9. Onmanorama also reported that she wants the court to investigate Menon's involvement in this case.
Unyielding stance
Menon withdraws resignation
Menon has announced she will not step down from her post, nearly two weeks after initially resigning. She claimed she has been unfairly targeted and will continue in her role until she proves her innocence. In a lengthy social media statement, Menon maintained that she had remained silent thus far, assuming it would end the controversies surrounding the organization.
Defense
Menon denies allegations against AMMA executive committee
Menon refuted the allegations made against the AMMA executive committee. She said, "Certain individuals (to be precise, about 10 to 15 members) arrived at AMMA's annual general body meeting held on June 21, 2026 with a pre-planned agenda demanding that our executive committee resign." "They prepared a pre-printed resolution containing several baseless allegations against the executive committee and distributed it among the members."
Legal stance
'Certain vested interests are attempting to hijack the organization'
Menon further explained that the resolution did not pass as per AMMA bye-law Article XII(e) because it failed to secure the support of 162 members, which is the required two-thirds majority of the 243 members present at the meeting. "Taking advantage of my silence and misleading the members of AMMA, certain vested interests are attempting to hijack the organization," she added.