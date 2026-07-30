Amy Winehouse's father ordered to pay $1.26M to her friends

The judge also said that Winehouse had been "prone to aggressive reactions to perceived wrongs."

She added, "The fact that he knowingly and deliberately did this to two young women who had stood faithfully by Amy, and also by him and his family, and who had demonstrated their honesty and integrity over many years, makes his unreasonable conduct particularly serious."

Now, he has been ordered to pay Gourlay £394,521 and Parry £569,330 within two weeks.