Court issues notice to filmmaker in Manju Warrier defamation case
What's the story
Actor Manju Warrier has filed a defamation suit against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, reported PTI. The case was registered at the Third Additional Munsiff Court in Kochi, which has now issued a temporary injunction restraining Sasidharan from making any defamatory statements against Warrier. The court has also directed Meta Platforms Inc to remove any alleged defamatory material related to Warrier from its social media platform.
Legal proceedings
Petition was filed under Section 26 of CPC
Third Additional Munsiff Court Judge Reeja R Nair issued notices to Sasidharan, journalist Shajan Scaria, and Meta Platforms Inc.
She directed that the summons be returned on November 5.
The petition was filed under Section 26 of the Code of Civil Procedure.
Warrier's counsel Santhi M said that Sasidharan has been continuously defaming Warrier by spreading false news against her and creating around "10,000 pieces of content daily on media and social media to defame her."
Past disputes
Sasidharan is on hunger strike demanding release of report
Santhi alleged that Warrier had previously filed criminal cases against Sasidharan in 2022 and 2023.
"Despite this, he continues to defame her on social media by making false statements," she alleged.
This development comes amid Sasidharan's ongoing public campaign over issues connected to the Malayalam industry.
He is on a hunger strike outside the state Secretariat, demanding the release of the Hema Committee report and an inquiry into what he calls an alleged conspiracy against him based on Warrier's complaint.