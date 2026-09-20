Court issues notice to filmmaker in Manju Warrier defamation case

Third Additional Munsiff Court Judge Reeja R Nair issued notices to Sasidharan, journalist Shajan Scaria, and Meta Platforms Inc.

She directed that the summons be returned on November 5.

The petition was filed under Section 26 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Warrier's counsel Santhi M said that Sasidharan has been continuously defaming Warrier by spreading false news against her and creating around "10,000 pieces of content daily on media and social media to defame her."