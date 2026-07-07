Why was ₹250cr suit filed against 'Queen 2' makers?
What's the story
Phantom Studios, the producer of Queen (2014), has filed a lawsuit against JioStar, the production house behind the upcoming sequel Queen 2. The studio alleges that JioStar has made an "unauthorized sequel" without their consent and is seeking damages of ₹250cr. The case has been taken to Bombay High Court after multiple attempts at an out-of-court settlement failed.
Production progress
'Queen 2' is in post-production
Amid the ongoing legal dispute, Queen 2 is currently in post-production. The film, which marks the reunion of actor Kangana Ranaut and director Vikas Bahl, began filming in early 2026. The original Queen was a game-changer in Indian cinema, with Ranaut playing Rani Mehra, a sheltered young woman from Delhi who embarks on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé calls off their wedding.
Ownership dispute
Insider reveals why Phantom Studios filed lawsuit
Phantom Studios has claimed that they own 50% of the intellectual property rights to Queen, including the right to make sequels. The studio issued a public notice in April, informing JioStar about their claim before taking legal action. An insider told Mid-Day that Phantom Studios was compelled to file the lawsuit after learning about Queen 2's completion.
Production wrap
Completion of 'Queen 2'
Ranaut recently announced the wrap of Queen 2 on her Instagram Stories. The behind-the-scenes video showed her celebrating with the cast and crew after a long schedule that began earlier this year. The original Queen also starred Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko, and Jeffrey Ho. No official release date has been announced yet for Queen 2. Meanwhile, Phantom Films (now called Phantom Studios) had backed the original movie with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.