Why was ₹250cr suit filed against 'Queen 2' makers? 

Production wrap

Completion of 'Queen 2'

Ranaut recently announced the wrap of Queen 2 on her Instagram Stories. The behind-the-scenes video showed her celebrating with the cast and crew after a long schedule that began earlier this year. The original Queen also starred Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko, and Jeffrey Ho. No official release date has been announced yet for Queen 2. Meanwhile, Phantom Films (now called Phantom Studios) had backed the original movie with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.