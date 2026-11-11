Legal notice served to Kapoor over 30-carat Quranic verse pendant
Kareena Kapoor has received a legal notice for wearing a 30-carat emerald pendant that once belonged to the Bhopal royal family.
The piece, engraved with a Quranic verse, holds deep religious value and its use has upset some in the Muslim community.
Kapoor wore Khan family pendant
The pendant isn't just flashy jewelry: it's part of Saif Ali Khan's family history.
Kareena wore it during Diwali with a traditional outfit styled by Rhea Kapoor, highlighting her connection to Saif's royal roots.
Her Instagram post called it "traditions done right," showing how much these pieces mean to their family story.