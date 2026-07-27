Why is Sreelekha Mitra facing backlash after attending students' rally?
What's the story
Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has found herself in legal trouble after allegedly using a "distasteful" image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest in Kolkata. BJP leader Keya Ghosh filed an FIR against the actor at Anandapur Police Station on July 26, demanding her arrest. The complaint was lodged under Sections 352 (provocation with intent to cause a breach of peace), 353 (public support for provocative conduct), and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Statement
'Sreelekha Mitra must be arrested as soon as possible'
Speaking to the media, Ghosh said, "This FIR has been lodged over the insult of the country's Prime Minister. Sreelekha Mitra must be arrested as soon as possible."
The complaint was reportedly filed after Mitra participated in a massive student rally in Kolkata on July 24, demanding ex-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over a recent NEET paper leak.
Actor's statement
If you want to arrest me, then arrest me: Mitra
In response to the multiple complaints against her, Mitra issued a video statement on social media. She said, "If you wish to arrest me, then arrest me; if you wish to send me to the gallows, then send me to the gallows. I believe there will be a movement against this as well."
The protest was organized by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and several Left-affiliated student wings.
Rally details
Pradhan resigned from post on July 25
The protest march, which started from Sealdah station, saw thousands of students and people from various sections of society joining in.
The rally was held in solidarity with protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Following the nation-wide protests, Pradhan resigned from his post on July 25, and the government accepted all demands put forth by CJP.