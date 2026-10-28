Bombay HC quashes IMPPA judgment against producer Nikhil Dwivedi
What's the story
In a major legal development, the Bombay High Court has quashed an award, a legal judgment or arbitration ruling, passed by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) against producer Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks. The court set aside the award dated July 3, 2026, and stated that no further proceedings are required in this case, reported Bollywood Hungama. For the unversed, IMPPA had passed the award over a financial dispute between Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films.
Interim order
Interim order was passed in favor of Saffron Magicworks
The recent ruling comes after an interim order was passed on September 9, 2026, by Justice Arif S Doctor.
Until further orders, the order had restrained IMPPA from declaring Saffron Magicworks a defaulter, an individual or entity that fails to fulfill a legal obligation, on the basis of the disputed award.
The court also noted that the defendant's counsel had stated they would not act upon the impugned award.
Court observations
IMPPA can't complain about award's quashing
In its latest order dated October 23, 2026, Justice Doctor specifically addressed the stance of IMPPA.
The judge noted that since the award came from IMPPA's own committee, they can't complain about it being quashed.
He also observed that despite being served, IMPPA had not appeared on any date during these proceedings.
Dispute details
Dispute also included disagreement over interpretation of court's directions
The dispute between Saffron Magicworks and IMPPA also included a disagreement over how to interpret the court's earlier directions.
The production house accused IMPPA of making a misleading public statement about the proceedings, specifically about whether the court had restrained them.
Saffron Magicworks argued that the September 9 order clearly barred IMPPA from declaring them a defaulter based on the July award.