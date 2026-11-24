Why has Guru Randhawa received legal warning before Delhi concert?
What's the story
Ahead of his much-awaited Sirra Tour concert in Delhi, singer Guru Randhawa has been issued a legal warning and a police complaint. The complaint, filed at the Lodhi Road Police Station on November 17, raises concerns over the potential glorification of drugs and alcohol during the event, reported MoneyControl. The singer is set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 12.
Objections raised
Complaint highlights concerns over narcotic substance references
The complaint, filed by a person named Aashayein, has highlighted concerns over the potential glorification of narcotic substances and alcohol in Randhawa's songs.
The complainant has flagged an earlier lyrical change in Sirra in which "Afeem (opium)" was replaced with "Jameen" and questions whether the original lyrics or similar drug references could feature at the upcoming concert.
Alcohol portrayal
Objection extends to alcohol portrayal in music
The complainant has also objected to the portrayal of alcohol in Randhawa's track and music video Azul.
The notice argues that such imagery could normalize alcohol consumption among his young audience.
As a result, they have demanded a public assurance from Randhawa or his management on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.
Assurance sought
Demands for public assurance on social media
The complainant has requested that "no lyrics or performances promoting or glorifying narcotic substances" are included in the December 12 setlist.
They have also asked for no promotion of drug use at the concert and adherence to relevant legislation by both Randhawa and the promoters.
The singer and his team have reportedly been given seven days to respond to these demands.
Potential consequences
Potential escalation of matter if no response received
If Randhawa and his team fail to respond within the stipulated time, the matter could be escalated to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other authorities.
This could also lead to an investigation into the concert's licence and nature, potentially resulting in restrictions or even changes to the event.
There has been no official response from Randhawa or his management regarding this complaint yet.