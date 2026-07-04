Legendary filmmaker Bhagyaraj dies June 27, Rajinikanth and Haasan mourn
Entertainment
Legendary Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away suddenly on June 27, just days after he was seen at a friend's family wedding.
His loss hit fans and the film world hard, with heartfelt tributes from icons like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, as well as political leaders.
Bhagyaraj's eyes restored sight to 2
Staying true to his wish, Bhagyaraj donated his eyes.
Doctors were able to quickly transplant both corneas, one on June 29 and the other on July 2, giving sight to two visually impaired people.