Legendary filmmaker Bhagyaraj dies June 27, Rajinikanth and Haasan mourn Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

Legendary Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away suddenly on June 27, just days after he was seen at a friend's family wedding.

His loss hit fans and the film world hard, with heartfelt tributes from icons like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, as well as political leaders.