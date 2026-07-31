Legendary playback singer Rani dies in Bengaluru at 88
Entertainment
Legendary playback singer Jamuna Rani, known for her unforgettable voice in South Indian cinema, died on Thursday in Bengaluru at age 88.
Rani recorded thousands of film songs
Starting her career at just seven, Rani recorded thousands of songs across Tamil, Telugu, and Sinhalese films.
She worked with top composers like G. Ramanathan and Viswanathan-Ramamurthy and sang duets with legends such as T.M. Soundararajan.
Even as newer voices emerged, her folk-inspired style left a lasting mark on artists like L.R. Eswari and helped shape the golden era of Tamil music.