Legendary playback singer Rani dies in Bengaluru at 88

Starting her career at just seven, Rani recorded thousands of songs across Tamil, Telugu, and Sinhalese films.

She worked with top composers like G. Ramanathan and Viswanathan-Ramamurthy and sang duets with legends such as T.M. Soundararajan.

Even as newer voices emerged, her folk-inspired style left a lasting mark on artists like L.R. Eswari and helped shape the golden era of Tamil music.