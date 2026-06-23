'Eetha' teaser: Who was legendary 'tamasha' artist Vithabai?
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming film Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor as legendary tamasha and lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, was released on Tuesday. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film traces Narayangaonkar's journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk theater artists. The teaser showcases her struggles and triumphs in a male-dominated industry while also highlighting her immense influence over audiences.
Early years
Who was Narayangaonkar?
Born in July 1935 in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, Narayangaonkar was raised in a family of folk performers. Her father and uncle owned the famous Bhau-Bapu Mang Narayangaonkar troupe. She started performing at an early age and went on to redefine tamasha and lavani. One of the most famous stories about her recounts how she continued performing while heavily pregnant, went into labor during a show, delivered her baby backstage, and was ready to return to the stage soon after.
Cultural impact
Her life and career achievements
Narayangaonkar was awarded the title of 'Tamasha Samradni' by the Maharashtra government and won Presidential medals in 1957 and 1990. Despite her immense fame, she faced severe financial hardship in the later stages of her life and died on January 15, 2002. In 2006, the Maharashtra government established the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Lifetime Achievement Award to recognize artists for their contribution to preserving and promoting tamasha. Meanwhile, Eetha will release on August 28.