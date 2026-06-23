'Eetha' teaser: Who was legendary 'tamasha' artist Vithabai?

Early years

Who was Narayangaonkar?

Born in July 1935 in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, Narayangaonkar was raised in a family of folk performers. Her father and uncle owned the famous Bhau-Bapu Mang Narayangaonkar troupe. She started performing at an early age and went on to redefine tamasha and lavani. One of the most famous stories about her recounts how she continued performing while heavily pregnant, went into labor during a show, delivered her baby backstage, and was ready to return to the stage soon after.