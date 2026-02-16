LEGO reveals new 'Star Wars' sets for upcoming movie
LEGO is rolling out five new Star Wars sets inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.
Most sets drop April 26, 2026 (with the X-Wing arriving early on April 1), and pre-orders are already live for all but the BrickHeadz set.
The sets include AT-RT Attack, Anzellan Starship, Razor Crest
You'll find AT-RT Attack (297 pieces, $44.99/£39.99),
Anzellan Starship (701 pieces, $74.99/£64.99),
X-Wing (558 pieces, $69.99/£59.99),
Razor Crest (930 pieces, $149.99/£139.99 with five minifigures including Mando and Grogu),
plus a BrickHeadz set (661 pieces, $39.99) made for display.
The BrickHeadz set offers a lot of build for your buck if you're into collecting or showing off your fandom shelves.
This year's Razor Crest has fewer pieces than before but adds new characters like Zeb and cool details like a removable panel—though the BrickHeadz set is a build-and-display model that's more for showing off than play, several of the smaller sets include extra play features to keep things fun whether you're building or battling with friends.